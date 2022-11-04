KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman

By Don Morgan
November 4, 2022 4:49AM CDT
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

She is 44 year old Vangie Love Vasquez who was last seen in the 4000 block of Pecan Grove.

Vangie is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She also has a diagnosed medical condition and police say because of that, she is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at the San Antonio Police Department. The number is 210-207-7660.

 

