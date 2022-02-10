San Antonio Police ask for help in locating two men who opened fire at North St. Mary’s bar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help them find two men involved in a shooting at a bar just North of downtown.
It happened Sunday, January 23, 2022, at around 2:21 A.M.
Two men were at a bar in the 3000 block of North St. Mary’s when they got into an altercation with two other men.
The victims left the bar but when they got outside, the confrontation continued.
This time, the two men from the bar pulled guns and started shooting. Both victims were hit and brought to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
The shooters fled the scene and police haven’t been able to locate them.
If you recognize the men, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).
Information that leads to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $5,000.