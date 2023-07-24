KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police ask for help in search for missing woman

By Don Morgan
July 24, 2023 7:30AM CDT
San Antonio Police ask for help in search for missing woman
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 75 year old woman is missing and San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating her.

The last time Olga Martinez was seen was at around 6 P.M. Tuesday, July 18 as she was walking along San Francisco Street.

Olga is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say they don’t have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have seen her, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

More about:
missing woman
Olga Miller
San Antonio

