San Antonio Police ask for help in search for teen with diagnosed intellectual disability

16 year-old Zachary Glick has been missing since Wednesday night Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 16 year-old boy with a diagnosed intellectual disability is missing and San Antonio police are hoping you can help locate him.

Zachary Glick has been missing since 10 P.M. Wednesday. He was last seen walking in the 13800 block of Bent Ridge Drive.

Zachary is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing black shoes, black pants and a black shirt.

If you have seen Zachary or know where he is, call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.