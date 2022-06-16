San Antonio Police ask for your help in locating missing 15 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a San Antonio teen who hasn’t been seen by family members for a week.
15 year old Justyne Renae Molina was last seen Thursday, June 9 in the 600 block of Avondale.
She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.
At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a yellow long sleeved shirt, gray leggings and black crocs. She was also carrying a black duffel bag.
Police say Justyne also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.
If you have seen her or know where she is, call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.