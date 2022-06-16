      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police ask for your help in locating missing 15 year old

Don Morgan
Jun 16, 2022 @ 4:42am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a San Antonio teen who hasn’t been seen by family members for a week.

15 year old Justyne Renae Molina was last seen Thursday, June 9 in the 600 block of Avondale.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a yellow long sleeved shirt, gray leggings and black crocs. She was also carrying a black duffel bag.

Police say Justyne also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

If you have seen her or know where she is, call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

TAGS
Justyne Molina missing teen San Antonio southeast side
Popular Posts
Oil spill causes massive Interstate 10 closure in northwest San Antonio
Two women killed, one in critical condition following shooting near San Antonio's North Star Mall
Sloth bear kills and eats couple in "very unusual" attack
One shot when argument between neighbors on San Antonio's Southwest side turns violent
Woman shot during robbery at San Antonio apartment complex
Connect With Us Listen To Us On