San Antonio Police asking for help in identifying person of interest in murder investigation

By Don Morgan
March 16, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a murder investigation.

It was February 13 of 2022 when police were called to NW Loop 410 for the report of a major crash.

Officers discovered that the person involved in the single vehicle crash, identified as Arturo Posos, had been shot.

During the investigation, officers learned that Posos had left an area nightclub shortly before the crash.

While looking through surveillance video from the club, police spotted an unknown male who they are now calling a person of interest. He is the person in the pictures who has not been blurred out. He was wearing a jacket with white lapels, grey pants and is also wearing light colored shoes. He has black hair and a full beard.

Photo: San Antonio Police Department

Police believe the man may have information that will help with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the SAPD’s Homicide Detectives at 210-607-7635.

Photo: San Antonio Police Department
