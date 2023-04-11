San Antonio Police asking for help in identifying persons of interest in capital murder case

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are hoping you can help them locate several persons of interest in a capital murder case.

Justin Cliffe, 26, was killed March 5 after getting into a confrontation with a group of people outside of a bar in the 100 block of Alamo Plaza.

At some point, one of the people in the group struck Cliffe, knocking him to the ground where he laid unconscious. Nobody in the group offered to help Cliffe and while he was knocked out, they stole his personal belongings.

He eventually came to and ended up at the home of a friend where his lost consciousness again. He was brought to a nearby hospital, but died soon afterwards.

Police have grabbed several still images from surveillance video taken from outside the bar and are currently looking for:

– One unknown black male wearing a long sleeve blue pattern and yellow sweatshirt outfit.

– One unknown black male wearing a white hoodie with a black logo image, white pants and black

shoes.

– One unknown black male wearing a black hoodie with a white logo images and black pants.

– One unknown black female wearing a long sleeve white shirt and beige vest.

– One unknown black female wearing a denim jacket, white denim shorts and large hoop earrings.

Anyone who may have information on the identities of the people police are looking for can call SAPD Detectives at 210-207-7635.