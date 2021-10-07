      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police asking for help in locating couple wanted for robbery

Don Morgan
Oct 7, 2021 @ 9:04am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have released images of a couple wanted for robbing a sporting goods store.

The crime took place August 19 at 333 NW Loop 410.

A man and woman walked into the store, grabbed several items then tried to walk out without paying for them.

An employee confronted the pair but the male pulled a knife and cut the employee on the hand.

The pair then ran off.

The SAPD’s Robbery Task Force is hoping you can help find them.

If you have information on their identities or whereabouts, call 210-207-0300.

