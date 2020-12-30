San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing 15 year old
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are asking for your help in finding a 15-year-old girl.
Juliana Juarez was last seen on Westlyn Drive, that’s on the city’s West side.
She has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.
Juarez is four-foot-11, 97 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.
If you can provide info as to where she is, call the San Antonio Police Department’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.