KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing 16 year-old girl

By Don Morgan
September 28, 2023 5:36AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing 16 year-old girl
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 16 year-old girl.

Zoey Star Chagoy was last seen Tuesday in the 3000 block of Elgin Avenue.

Zoey has shoulder length hair and a mole on her neck. When she was last seen, she was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and silver crocs.

She also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires care.

If you have seen her, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Dpartment’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

More about:
missing girl
San Antonio
Zoey Star Chagoy

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
2

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI
5

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert