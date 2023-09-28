San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing 16 year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 16 year-old girl.

Zoey Star Chagoy was last seen Tuesday in the 3000 block of Elgin Avenue.

Zoey has shoulder length hair and a mole on her neck. When she was last seen, she was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and silver crocs.

She also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires care.

If you have seen her, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Dpartment’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.