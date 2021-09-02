San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing 16 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 16-year-old.
Ryan Wesley Wren Junior is 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and blond hair, and a scar on his upper lip.
He also has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.
He was last seen on Shadow Glen, off Danny Kaye Drive on the Northwest side wearing a blue Nirvana t-shirt, black basketball shorts and gray running shoes.
Anybody who sees him is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.