      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing 16 year old

Don Morgan
Sep 2, 2021 @ 5:23am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Ryan Wesley Wren Junior is 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and blond hair, and a scar on his upper lip.

He also has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

He was last seen on Shadow Glen, off Danny Kaye Drive on the Northwest side wearing a blue Nirvana t-shirt, black basketball shorts and gray running shoes.

Anybody who sees him is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

TAGS
missing boy Ryan Wesley Wren Junior San Antonio
Popular Posts
Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness
Train blasts through truck carrying wind turbine propeller through Luling
Permitless carry among 7 new Texas gun laws that start Sept. 1
Man critically injured when truck veers off Loop 1604, launches and lands on Bulverde Road
Texas Supreme Court temporarily sides with Abbott on Bexar County mask mandates
Connect With Us Listen To Us On