San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing 20 year old
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a missing man who hasn’t been seen for a couple of days.
He’s 20 year old Elijah Scott and he was last seen in the 3000 block of Northeast Parkway on Monday.
At the time he was wearing a burgundy hoodie, a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes.
There’s added concern because Scott has a medical condition that requires attention.
If you know where he is, get in touch with the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.