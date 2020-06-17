      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing 20 year old

Don Morgan
Jun 17, 2020 @ 5:29am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a missing man who hasn’t been seen for a couple of days.

He’s 20 year old Elijah Scott and he was last seen in the 3000 block of Northeast Parkway on Monday.

At the time he was wearing a burgundy hoodie, a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes.

There’s added concern because Scott has a medical condition that requires attention.

If you know where he is, get in touch with the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

TAGS
Elijah Scott Missing Man San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP