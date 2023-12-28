KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing teen

By Don Morgan
December 28, 2023 8:57AM CST
Jacqueanna Manning Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 14 year-old San Antonio girl.

Jaccqueanna Manning is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black braided, shoulder length hair.

She was last seen Tuesday, December 19, in the 4000 block of the I-10 frontage road.

Anyone who has seen her or know where she is can call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

