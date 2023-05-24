KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police asking for help in locating suspects in attack outside night club

By Don Morgan
May 24, 2023 5:29AM CDT
Photo: Crime Stoppers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help locate several people involved in an assault at a nightclub near downtown.

Police say the attack took place just before 2:30 A.M. April 18 outside Heat Nightclub on East Evergreen.

The victim was first attacked by several people and at some point a woman in the crowd pulled a knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

Then, as the victim tried to run away, a man in a pickup ran him down. The victim survived the attack.

The attack was caught on video and police have released still images, hoping someone will recognize the people responsible. The suspects are the woman in the red shirt in the first picture and the bald man and the female in the black fedora in the second picture. The victim is the man in the cowboy hat.

Photo: Crime Stoppers
Photo: Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

