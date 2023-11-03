San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found behind a Northwest side laundromat.

According to investigators, police were called to the 1000 block of Culebra Road at around 8:30 Thursday night.

They arrived to find a man in his late-20’s dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

At this point it’s not known if the man shot himself or was shot by someone else.

Officers say they will review surveillance video from nearby businesses as part of their investigation.

The name of the deceased hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.