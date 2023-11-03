KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound

By Don Morgan
November 3, 2023 7:43AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound
Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found behind a Northwest side laundromat.

According to investigators, police were called to the 1000 block of Culebra Road at around 8:30 Thursday night.

They arrived to find a man in his late-20’s dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

At this point it’s not known if the man shot himself or was shot by someone else.

Officers say they will review surveillance video from nearby businesses as part of their investigation.

The name of the deceased hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.

 

More about:
Body Found
Northwest Side
San Antonio
shooting

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
4

San Antonio Police: Stolen car crashes into North Side gym, search for driver continues
5

Two San Antonio police officers shot, seriously hurt, suspect identified