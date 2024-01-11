KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Body found in burning dumpster on the West Side

By Don Morgan
January 11, 2024 5:54AM CST
Share
San Antonio Police: Body found in burning dumpster on the West Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters made a startling discovery while putting out a dumpster fire.

KSAT-12 reports the fire in the 300 block of Southwest 36th Street at around 1 A.M. Thursday.

Once crews extinguished the fire, they began going through the dumpster to look for a cause.

But they found a dead body instead.

Police say it appears someone dumped the body there, then started the fire to cover it up.

Investigators will view surveillance video from a nearby convenience store to look for possible clues.

The body has not been identified.

We will provide more details on this story as they become available.

More about:
Body Found
Crime
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Fire at HEB on San Antonio's West Side likely caused by an electrical issue
2

San Antonio Police: 19 year-old arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend outside North Side nightclub
3

San Antonio Fire Department: Massive two-alarm fire destroys downtown warehouse
4

San Antonio Police: Woman shot by ex-boyfriend at West Side apartment complex
5

Man arrested, charged with murder in death of illegal alien in Medina County