San Antonio Police: Body found in burning dumpster on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters made a startling discovery while putting out a dumpster fire.

KSAT-12 reports the fire in the 300 block of Southwest 36th Street at around 1 A.M. Thursday.

Once crews extinguished the fire, they began going through the dumpster to look for a cause.

But they found a dead body instead.

Police say it appears someone dumped the body there, then started the fire to cover it up.

Investigators will view surveillance video from a nearby convenience store to look for possible clues.

The body has not been identified.

We will provide more details on this story as they become available.