San Antonio Police: Body found in burning dumpster on the West Side
January 11, 2024 5:54AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Firefighters made a startling discovery while putting out a dumpster fire.
KSAT-12 reports the fire in the 300 block of Southwest 36th Street at around 1 A.M. Thursday.
Once crews extinguished the fire, they began going through the dumpster to look for a cause.
But they found a dead body instead.
Police say it appears someone dumped the body there, then started the fire to cover it up.
Investigators will view surveillance video from a nearby convenience store to look for possible clues.
The body has not been identified.
We will provide more details on this story as they become available.
