San Antonio Police: Body of 17 year-old girl found under Northeast Side bridge

Two police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating the death of a 17 year-old girl whose body was found in a ditch.

KSAT-12 says police were called to the 7600 block of Dell Oak Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers were reportedly told that the girl had gone for a walk with a neighborhood friend Tuesday night.

Police say when he returned home a few hours later, the victim was not with him.

Police began searching the area for the girl and eventually found her body under a bridge.

At this point, police aren’t saying how the girl died or if any charges have been filed against the person she was last seen walking with. He has been detained for questioning.

The girl’s name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA news will share additional information when it is available.