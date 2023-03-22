KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police called to East Side home where a man was shot in the groin during domestic disturbance

By Don Morgan
March 22, 2023 5:54AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is in custody after shooting a man during an argument at a home on San Antonio’s East side.

Police were called to Aurelia Street at around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday.

The man and woman had been arguing. She pulled a gun and shot the man in the groin.

He was brought to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The woman tried to flee the scene but police were able to find her and take her into custody.

No names have been released and there no word on whether or not the woman will be charged as police are still investigating.

