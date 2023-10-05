San Antonio Police: Car theft stopped when vehicle owner shoots at thieves

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A car owner put a stop to his vehicle being stolen from his West Side home.

San Antonio Police say they got a call about a shooting at around 2:30 Thursday morning.

They arrived to find a young man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say the injured man was trying to steal a car from a home on Observation Drive.

He ran into a problem when hey realized the car had a standard transmission, which he didn’t know how to operate.

Police say he jumped out of the vehicle a short distance from where he stole it. He ran to a waiting vehicle but before he and his accomplice were able to speed away, the vehicle’s owner started chasing them. He fired his gun at the thieves, grazing one of them in the head.

They went to a nearby home and called for help.

The man’s name hasn’t been released and no word on what he and his accomplice will be charged with.

Police continue their investigation.