KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Car theft stopped when vehicle owner shoots at thieves

By Don Morgan
October 5, 2023 6:38AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Car theft stopped when vehicle owner shoots at thieves
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A car owner put a stop to his vehicle being stolen from his West Side home.

San Antonio Police say they got a call about a shooting at around 2:30 Thursday morning.

They arrived to find a young man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say the injured man was trying to steal a car from a home on Observation Drive.

He ran into a problem when hey realized the car had a standard transmission, which he didn’t know how to operate.

Police say he jumped out of the vehicle a short distance from where he stole it. He ran to a waiting vehicle but before he and his accomplice were able to speed away, the vehicle’s owner started chasing them. He fired his gun at the thieves, grazing one of them in the head.

They went to a nearby home and called for help.

The man’s name hasn’t been released and no word on what he and his accomplice will be charged with.

Police continue their investigation.

More about:
car jacking
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
3

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI
4

New Braunfels Police: Carnival worker found dead in vehicle at Comal County Fairgrounds
5

Police chase begins in New Braunfels, ends in a crash on San Antonio's East side