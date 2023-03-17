San Antonio Police charge man in the shooting death of an Uber driver

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police have made an arrest in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of an Uber driver on the Northeast side.

The deadly shooting happened March 9 near the Gibbs Sprawl Road/ Castle Cross Drive intersection.

37 year old Robert Carbonell Diaz was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of his car.

A witness told police they heard a gunshot a few moments before Diaz’s vehicle rolled across a sidewalk and into some woods. The witness also stated they saw a man running from the scene.

Diaz was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the search began for whoever shot him.

The search brought them to 30 year old Dominique Croom who was arrested Thursday on charges of murder and criminal trespass.

Croom is currently being held at the Bexar County Jail.