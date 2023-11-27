San Antonio Police: Chase involving a man in a stolen ambulance ends in Kerr County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 35 year-old man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen ambulance.

San Antonio Police say they were called to Metropolitan Methodist Hospital on McCollough Avenue just after 5 o’clock Sunday morning.

A man jumped behind the wheel of the ambulance and sped off.

EMS was able to track the stolen vehicle and Bexar County Deputies began the chase as the thief sped along IH-10 West.

Kerr County deputies picked up the pursuit, eventually getting the thief to stop.

Police say he was booked in Kerr County on charges of evading in a vehicle but more charges are expected to be filed.

The thief’s name hasn’t been released.