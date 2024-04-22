SAPD: Officer shoots, kills man who ran into roommate and two officers Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who reportedly ran his roommate down with his car, then tried to do the same to two San Antonio police officers, is dead after one of the officers shot him.

Police Chief William McManus says the 42-year-old man reportedly ran over his roommate in the 8600 block of Cheviot Heights Saturday evening. She was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

A witness told police the woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man in a white BMW SUV backed out of the driveway, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the woman. The driver then sped away.

Chief McManus says early Sunday morning, police were told the man in the SUV had returned to the scene. Two officers arrived and blocked the driveway with their patrol vehicles in an attempt to keep the man from driving away.

But he managed to get his SUV through the two parked cruisers, injuring both officers in the process.

One of the officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

McManus says one of the officers had to be treated at a hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.