San Antonio Police: Clerk at Northeast Side store shot in chest by masked man, search for shooter continues

By Don Morgan
May 23, 2024 5:56AM CDT
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for whoever shot a clerk at a Northeast Side store Wednesday night.

It was around 10:30 p.m. when a masked man walked into the El Sendero Food Mart in he 1200 block of El Sendero Street.

Police say he shot the clerk in the chest but didn’t say whether or not the store was robbed.

The clerk, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition.

Police report the shooter ran off and hasn’t been located.

The investigation continues.

