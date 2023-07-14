San Antonio Police: Convenience store clerk gets into shootout with man who tried to rob the store

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An exchange of gunfire between a man who tried to rob a convenience store and the clerk who was on duty.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of San Pedro, just before 12:30 A.M. Friday.

A man walked into the store, pulled a gun and demanded that the clerk hand over some cash.

Instead, the clerk pulled his own gun, then got into a gun fight with the crook.

The clerk told police that he thinks he managed to shoot the would be robber who had run away before officers arrived.

The only injury as a result of the gunfire was to a customer who was grazed in the leg. They refused medical treatment.

Police say they haven’t made any arrest yet as they are still looking for the man who tried to rob the store. A description of the man police are looking for hasn’t been released.

We will provide more details on this developing story as they become available.