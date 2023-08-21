San Antonio police, Crimestoppers teaming up to find 2021 suspected killer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are taking their investigation into the murder of a man in 2021 to a new level and asking for the public’s help.

Victim Leo Cameron was shot in the torso and died at the scene.

The 47-year-old Cameron was shot and killed as people were filing out of the Alamo Bowl game at the Alamodome December 30, 2021.

The shooting took place at the Market Street exits to the stadium.

According to Crime Stoppers witnesses heard Cameron and the reported shooter in a heated scuffle before a shot rang out.

Witnesses told SAPD they saw the shooter make his way to the River Walk, then the Gonzalez Convention Center.

SAPD’s Facebook page has a video of the reported shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide division at 210-207-7365.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.