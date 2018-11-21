San Antonio police deliver “Bohemian” style message to criminals

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police use Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” to deliver a warning to would-be criminals. Their holiday message is, “Santa Claus is coming. Be Nice. Don’t be naughty because we will not let you go!”
See the mini-production below.
#BohemianRhapsody is all the rage! So we thought we would have a little fun and deliver a holiday safety message “bohemian” style! Enjoy…#SAPD #WeRock #Queen #Christmas2018 #HolidaySafety#QueenTribute #Bohemian #SantaClausIsComingToTown pic.twitter.com/F2rcZZQ5Fi
