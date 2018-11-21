San Antonio police deliver “Bohemian” style message to criminals
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Nov 21, 2018 @ 10:23 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio  police use Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” to deliver a warning to would-be criminals.  Their holiday message is, “Santa Claus is coming.  Be Nice.  Don’t be naughty because we will not let you go!”

See the mini-production below.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Expect Big Crowds at the San Antonio International Airport New Braunfels police search for suspected car thief involved in fatal crash 18-wheeler rolls over on Finesilver Curve downtown San Antonio’s Holiday Kickoff Is This Friday Night San Antonio Insurance Agent Offers Safety Tips For Frying Turkeys San Antonio airport traffic continues growth, sees 12% more passengers
Comments