San Antonio Police: Delivery driver killed in North Side crash

Police car with flashing lights on at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man making a food delivery is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

San Antonio police say it happened at around 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Northeast Loop 410 access road.

Investigators say two people were in a car making a food delivery when the driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier. From there the car hit another vehicle before crashing though a gate at a parking lot.

Police say firefighters had to cut both people out of the car. The driver was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

The passenger was also taken to a hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

Police have not released the name of the person killed in the crash.

The occupants in the vehicle they hit was not hurt.

The investigation into what caused the driver to lose control of the car is ongoing.