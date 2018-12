SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Police Department’s SWAT unit has two new members.

A news release from SAPD says Perla Dominguez “is the first female to successfully complete the SWAT tryout process and be selected to the SWAT Unit.”

Dominguez and Marshall Davis received their patches from Police Chief William McManus Wednesday.

Davis, who’s been on the force for six years, joins his brother as a member of the SWAT team.