San Antonio Police Department holding seized vehicle auction Tuesday evening

By Don Morgan
May 14, 2024 5:46AM CDT
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several vehicles that were seized by the San Antonio Police Department will be auctioned off Tuesday evening.

The SAPD’s asset seizure vehicle auction has everything from 25 -year-old pickups to newer Dodge Chargers on the block.

The auction is at 3625 Growden Road with registration and viewing starting at 5 p.m. and the bidding starting at 6 p.m.

If you place the winning bid, you have to pay on auction day. They’ll be accepting cash and credit cards, but not American Express and no checks.

Vehicles may be picked up on Wednesday between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. or Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Vehicles have to be picked up by 4 p.m. Friday.

You can get more information on the auction by calling 210-207-7932.

Photo: San Antonio Police Department

