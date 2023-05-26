San Antonio Police Department honors fallen officers with memorial ceremony

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is honoring officers who have died in the line of duty with a memorial ceremony.

“San Antonio puts on an annual police memorial ceremony every year,” said Officer Ricardo Guzman. “Last week was National Police Week, and here in San Antonio we try to time it with that week. This is the opportunity for us to honor the 62 fallen officers who have died in the line of duty.”

This year’s ceremony took place Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the San Antonio Police Training Academy and included a fly-over by the department’s Blue Eagle chopper, a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps and Amazing Grace.

Family members of the fallen officers, along with numerous other officials were attending.