San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has released body cam footage from an officer involved shooting last month.

It was the evening of May 19, when police spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen as they responded to an unrelated call in the 17800 block of La Cantera Terrace.

The officers parked their patrol vehicle behind the stolen car and proceeded to handle the original call.

When they returned, they witnessed a 21-year-old man, later identified as Angel Cuevas get into the stolen car.

Cuevas drove over a curb, onto the grass and headed toward the officers and a woman who was walking her dog.

In the video, the officers are heard telling Cuevas to get out of the vehicle before firing at him.

The car went a short distance before it hit a light pole.

The officers then approach the vehicle, break through the glass and found Cuevas with a gunshot wound to the head.

The officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived to take Cuevas to a hospital, where he later died.

The officers involved, Travis Maxwell and Daniel Garcia, were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation by the district attorney’s office.