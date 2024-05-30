San Antonio Police Department releases bodycam footage of Market Square shooting

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has released bodycam footage from an officer involved shooting that took place last month.

The shooting took place April 28 at Market Square during a Fiesta event.

Officers were patrolling the area near a stage that had been set up when just before midnight, 20-year-old Albert Cisneros Jr. began shooting at 18-year-old Mikey Valdez.

In the video, Valdez can be seen chasing Cisneros and dozens of bystanders ducked for cover as gunshots continued.

SAPD says as Valdez opened fire on Cisneros, two officers, Sgt. Joseph Fech and Officer Zachary Krok shot at Valdez.

Valdez died at the scene while Cisneros died at a nearby hospital.

Police say five bystanders were injured in the shootout. Two of them were treated at the scene, two others were brought to a hospital. The fifth bystander claims they were hit by gunfire but SAPD says that person has yet to provide a statement.

Sgt. Fech, a 13-year SAPD veteran was injured by unknown debris during the shooting.

Officer Krok, who has been with SAPD for 5 years was not hurt.

The District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting.