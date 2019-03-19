San Antonio Police Department to hold property auction

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – In the market for a rolling tool box? A snowboard or a big jar containing 110 pounds of money? Then the San Antonio police department property auction is your one stop shopping destination.

To say there is an unusual variety of items up for bid would be an understatement. Tools, tires, TV’s, sports jerseys and video game systems are up for grabs.

The items were forfeited to the police department and they are just taking up space so they’re auctioning them off.

The auction is going to start at 6:30 Thursday evening at the VFW hall at 650 VFW Boulevard. if you want a quick preview of the items, there’s a viewing at 5:30. More than 100 items will be auctioned off.