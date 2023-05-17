KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police Department turning back the clock in ‘throwback’ uniforms

By Christian Blood
May 17, 2023 2:19PM CDT
SAPD – Throwback Uniform Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If professional sports teams can sport throwback uniforms from time to time, then why not police officers?

That question was answered by San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus when he gave the green light for officers to wear uniforms from the department’s past as National Police Week continues.

“If you grew up in the late 1980s and into the early 2000s you could spot a San Antonio police officer from a mile away,” said Public Information Officer Nick Soliz. “The uniform was bright with a two-tone line all the way down the pants. We used to call them mailman pants because they were that kind of color.”

Soliz adds that nostalgia, as seen in some of the professional sports uniforms that are often seen on television, is popular these days and this is often true among officers who have served for many years.

You will notice all police officers in San Antonio sporting what is known as the ‘Legacy Uniforms’ on Thursday, May 18.

San Antonio Police Department – ‘Throwback Uniform Thursday’
