San Antonio Police Department wants to hire former Military

It’s a natural transition. Going from serving in the Military to serving the community as a Police Officer.

The San Antonio Police Department is hoping to hire some new recruits during it’s Camo to Cops event.

Recruiters from the SAPD are going to visit each of the city’s military bases to give military members some insight into the benefits of putting on a badge.

Recruiter Mike Garza says the want to meet up with people who are going to be leaving military service soon and are looking for a new challenge.

“We have benefits ranging from sign on bonuses to giving recruits the chance to use their GI Bill while going to the Academy.”

He says former and soon to be former members of the military are welcome to stop by during one of the visits.

November 13

Randolph AFB Main Exchange

10-3

November 14

511 Tactical

15693 San Pedro Ave.

10-3

November 15

Lackland Main Exchange

10-3

November 16

Fort Sam Houston Main Exchange

10-3