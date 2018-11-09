San Antonio Police Department wants to hire former Military
By Don Morgan
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 4:15 PM

It’s a natural transition. Going from serving in the Military to serving the community as a Police Officer.

The San Antonio Police Department is hoping to hire some new recruits during it’s Camo to Cops event.

Recruiters from the SAPD are going to visit each of the city’s military bases to give military members some insight into the benefits of putting on a badge.

Recruiter Mike Garza says the want to meet up with people who are going to be leaving military service soon and are looking for a new challenge.

“We have benefits ranging from sign on bonuses to giving recruits the chance to use their GI Bill while going to the Academy.”

He says former and soon to be former members of the military are welcome to stop by during one of the visits.

November 13
Randolph AFB Main Exchange
10-3

November 14
511 Tactical
15693 San Pedro Ave.
10-3

November 15
Lackland Main Exchange
10-3

November 16
Fort Sam Houston Main Exchange
10-3

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Texas man gets 55 years in prison for fatal church bus crash TxDOT releases San Antonio area maintenance schedule for next week San Antonio City Clerk has role in new short film A parade and other events to honor our veterans this weekend Animal Care Services pet pantry program in danger Second lockdown at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston is lifted
Comments