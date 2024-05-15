KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police Department’s Bomb Squad to conduct training exercise Wednesday

By Don Morgan
May 15, 2024 5:59AM CDT
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is giving South Side residents a heads up.

The department’s Bomb Squad is going to be conducting training exercises at the SAPD Training Academy off Southeast Loop 410 near Pleasanton Road Wednesday morning.

There will be several explosions and if you’re in the surrounding area you’re likely to hear them.

The exercises will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

