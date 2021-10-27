San Antonio Police discover gun and shooting victim in pickup following crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in a vehicle before it crashed on IH-10.
KSAT-12 reports that it was around 1:30 A.M Wednesday when a pickup crashed in the Eastbound lane of the highway near Foster Road.
When officers arrived they found a man was dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to the face.
During the initial investigation, police found a gun in the truck and a bullet hole in one of the windows.
The woman was brought to a hospital in critical condition and the cause of the man’s death is still under investigation. Their names haven’t been released..
The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash which forced the closure of I-10 Eastbound for several hours.
The case is still under investigation.