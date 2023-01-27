San Antonio Police discover man shot to death at home being used for illegal gambling operation

Image: Pexels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A home being used to house an illegal gambling operation is now a murder scene after a man in his 30’s was shot and killed Thursday night.

It happened at around 10:30 P.M. in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, located on San Antonio’s Southwest side.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, dead from a gun shot wound.

They also located the illegal eight-liner machines.

Police searched for three people who fled the scene in a Volkswagen Jetta. They believe one of them is the shooter.

They eventually located the person who was driving the car but the remaining two are still on the run.

This is an ongoing investigation and the victim’s name hasn’t been released.