San Antonio Police: Drive-by on West Side sends two to the hospital, suspected shooter injured when victim returns fire

By Don Morgan
December 28, 2023 6:21AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men have been hospitalized in a drive-by shooting on San Antonio’s West Side.

KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Wednesday in the 700 block of Leal Street.

According to the report, police were told that someone in a white car pulled up to a group of people and started shooting.

A 25 year-old man was hit under his right arm but he managed to pull his own weapon and return fire.

He was brought to the hospital with injuries being called life threatening.

Meanwhile, the man in the white car drove to the 900 block of Myrtle Street where he called for help.

He had reportedly been shot as well and was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police tell KSAT no other injuries were reported and that they are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

