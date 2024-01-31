San Antonio Police: Driver in white pickup fails to stop after running over pedestrian on West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for a driver who ran over a pedestrian on San Antonio’s West Side.

Police say the victim was crossing Highway 90 in the 7600 block when they were hit.

The driver did not stop to help.

The victim, reported to be in his 30’s or 40’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released.

The only description of the driver who hit the man that police have at this point is that they were driving a white pickup.

This is a developing story and KTSA will provide updates as they become available.