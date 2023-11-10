KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Driver runs off after crashing car into building on the Northeast Side

By Don Morgan
November 10, 2023 7:31AM CST
San Antonio Police: Driver runs off after crashing car into building on the Northeast Side
Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A driver who crashed a car into a Northeast side building Friday morning was long gone by the time San Antonio Police arrived on the scene.

Officers say the crash happened in the 10700 block of Perrin-Beitel Road.

Investigators have determined that the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.

After crashing into the side of a building, the car kept going until it hit a concrete barrier in the parking lot.

The driver took off and hasn’t been located. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

