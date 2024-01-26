KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Driver runs way after crashing into two people and a fence on the East Side

By Don Morgan
January 26, 2024 5:35AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a someone who drove their car onto a sidewalk and hit two people on the city’s East Side Thursday night.

Officers tell KSAT-12 that it happened at around 10 P.M.

A man and a woman were walking in the 500 block of Elm Street when someone in a black sedan hit them as they came around a corner.

Police say the driver kept on going and eventually crashed into a fence a short distance away. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police are still searching for the driver.

Meanwhile, the people he hit were brought to the hospital with some pretty serious injuries. There’s been no update on their conditions.

The investigation continues.

