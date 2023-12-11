KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Driver shot when he is flagged down by two men on city’s West Side, search for shooters continues

By Don Morgan
December 11, 2023 6:23AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A driver who was flagged down by two men on San Antonio’s West Side is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was driving near the intersection of Culebra and North Zarzamora at around 1 o’clock Monday morning when he was flagged down.

As he slowed down, one of the men fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver in the leg.

Police report the men then ran off and police haven’t been able to locate them.

The driver was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police report that they don’t have a motive for the shooting. This is a developing story.

