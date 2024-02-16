San Antonio Police: East-Side man shot while confronting teens who wanted to fight his son

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA news) — A resident on San Antonio’s East Side is recovering after he was shot outside of his home Thursday night.

KSAT 12 reports that it happened in the 300 block of St. James Street at around 9 P.M.

Initial reports indicate that some teenagers showed up at the home to fight with the victim’s son.

Police say when the man went outside to confront the teens, one of them pulled a gun and shot the man.

He was brought to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The teens who showed up at his house ran off after shooting the man and haven’t been located.

Police haven’t released information on why the teens wanted to fight the victim’s son.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.