San Antonio Police: East-Side resident sitting in his front yard hit by stray bullet

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident of San Antonio’s East Side is recovering after he was struck by a stray bullet Wednesday night.

Police say the man, reported to be in his 60’s, was sitting in his front yard in the 800 block of Yucca Street just after 7 P.M. when he was hit.

Investigators say the man was not the intended target of the shooter. The bullet had been fired in a different direction, but it ricocheted, hitting the man in the back.

Police say the man is expected to make a full recovery and the search for the shooter continues.