San Antonio Police: East Side woman hospitalized after three men shoot dozens of rounds, search for shooters continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to a hospital.

Officers say they got the call at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday from the 420 block of St. James Street on the East Side.

Police were told that the victim was outside with a man when three people got out of a car and started shooting at them.

The man wasn’t hit, but the victim was shot in the leg. She’s expected to recover.

Meanwhile, the shooters are still on the run and police haven’t provided a description of them.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as more information becomes available.