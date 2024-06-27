KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: East Side woman hospitalized after three men shoot dozens of rounds, search for shooters continues

By Don Morgan
June 27, 2024 7:53AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: East Side woman hospitalized after three men shoot dozens of rounds, search for shooters continues
Police vehicle with red and blue flashing lights on empty night street background, crime scene, night patrolling the city, fight against looting during quarantine.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to a hospital.

Officers say they got the call at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday from the 420 block of St. James Street on the East Side.

Police were told that the victim was outside with a man when three people got out of a car and started shooting at them.

The man wasn’t hit, but the victim was shot in the leg. She’s expected to recover.

Meanwhile, the shooters are still on the run and police haven’t provided a description of them.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

More about:
east side
San Antono
shooting

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County
2

San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting
3

BCSO: Man turns himself in, charged in fatal hit and run
4

National Weather Service: Heavy Rainfall Possible Wednesday into Thursday from Tropical Disturbance
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies body found at Northeast Side park, cause of death still under investigation