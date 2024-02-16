San Antonio Police: Elderly man assaulted at North Star Mall after a dressing room mix-up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are releasing more details about an assault of an elderly man at North Star Mall.

Video of the attack shows the victim being pulled down an escalator by another man.

The victim suffered numerous injuries as a result.

Police say it all started over a mix-up at a changing room.

The victim reportedly told police he was going to try on a sweater in the changing room designated for handicapped customers but when he opened the door, he found it was already occupied. The girl inside claimed it was a female changing room.

The man then went to another one.

But the girl who was in the changing room he first tried to use told her parents about the incident and they began looking for the man, finding him as he stepped onto the escalator.

After pulling the man down, the girl and the two adults she was with left the store.

Police have yet to locate the family but are hoping they will step forward.

In the meantime, video of the attack is online and police are asking anyone who may recognize the man and woman to call SAPD at 210-207-2790.