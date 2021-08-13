      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police end standoff with man who stabbed woman on a bus

Don Morgan
Aug 13, 2021 @ 4:20am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after stabbing a woman, then barricading himself on a bus.

Police were called to the Greyhound station on East Travis at around 6:30 P.M. Thursday.

The man was on a bus from Dallas and when it arrived in San Antonio, two passengers got off and flagged down a couple of Park Police officers.

They reported that a man on the bus was armed with a knife. The officers boarded the bus and found a woman in her 30’s who had been stabbed .

After evacuating the remaining passengers and the stabbing victim, the officers called in hostage negotiators because the man refused to get off the bus.

Several attempts were made to get the man to drop his knife before he finally gave up a few hours later.

He’s being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the man and the victim got into an argument prior to the stabbing.

The victim is recovering at University Hospital and no other injuries were reported.

