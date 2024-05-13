KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Fisherman finds human skull in water near Leon Creek Greenway

By Don Morgan
May 13, 2024 4:43AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police: Fisherman finds human skull in water near Leon Creek Greenway
Police squad car lights,

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fisherman made a gruesome discovery while casting a line in some water near the Leon Creek Greenway Sunday morning.

Police say he spotted a human skull in the water near Potranco and Culebra Roads.

Officers arrived in the scene and began investigating. At this point, the skull hasn’t been identified but police say they believe it belonged to a homeless person who was staying in the are.

The cause of death is under investigation and officers don’t believe foul play was involved.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.

 

More about:
human skull found
Leon Creek Greenway
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road
2

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
3

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
4

San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County
5

San Antonio Police: 25-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on the South side