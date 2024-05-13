San Antonio Police: Fisherman finds human skull in water near Leon Creek Greenway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fisherman made a gruesome discovery while casting a line in some water near the Leon Creek Greenway Sunday morning.

Police say he spotted a human skull in the water near Potranco and Culebra Roads.

Officers arrived in the scene and began investigating. At this point, the skull hasn’t been identified but police say they believe it belonged to a homeless person who was staying in the are.

The cause of death is under investigation and officers don’t believe foul play was involved.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.