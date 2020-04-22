San Antonio Police follow a trail of blood to locate stabbing suspect
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after being stabbed several times Tuesday night.
San Antonio Police says a woman found the man at a bus stop near East Commerce and Navarro at around 10:45 P.M.
The 23 year old man couldn’t give officers much information about whoever attacked him but based on what he said and by following the trail of blood he left behind, they were able to locate a man with a knife walking along the River Walk.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for some outstanding warrants.
The stabbing victim was brought to BAMC.
Police are still trying to determine a motive for the attack.